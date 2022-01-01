Prosciutto in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve prosciutto
B2 Bistro + Bar
141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank
|Goat Cheese & Prosciutto Toast
|$18.00
sourdough/whipped goat cheese/fresh cracked pepper/arugula/prosciutto/strawberry lemon balsamic confit
PIZZA
Birravino
183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank
|Prosciutto Bruschetta
|$17.00
|Prosciutto Board
|$22.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Piave Vecchio
|Prosciutto Di Parma
|$22.00
18 month aged Prosciutto di Parma, Piave Vecchio cheese, mixed Italian olives
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Asparagus & Prosciutto
|$12.00
Over easy egg, Yukon gold potato hash, Jersey aspargus, red peppers, Prosciutto de Parma
SALADS • GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank
|Prosciutto
|$3.00