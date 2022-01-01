Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese & Prosciutto Toast$18.00
sourdough/whipped goat cheese/fresh cracked pepper/arugula/prosciutto/strawberry lemon balsamic confit
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Birravino image

PIZZA

Birravino

183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Bruschetta$17.00
Prosciutto Board$22.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Piave Vecchio
Prosciutto Di Parma$22.00
18 month aged Prosciutto di Parma, Piave Vecchio cheese, mixed Italian olives
More about Birravino
Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto$8.49
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asparagus & Prosciutto$12.00
Over easy egg, Yukon gold potato hash, Jersey aspargus, red peppers, Prosciutto de Parma
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$3.00
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
IMPORTED PROSCIUTTO
Imported Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers
More about Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

