Pulled pork sandwiches in Red Bank
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.95
Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Pickled Red Onion, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Kaiser Roll
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$15.75
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a country roll. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.50
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a country roll. Served with potato chips