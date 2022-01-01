Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.95
Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Pickled Red Onion, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Kaiser Roll
More about Dartcor
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$15.75
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a country roll. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a country roll. Served with potato chips
More about Local Smoke BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Gnocchi

Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Reuben

Macarons

Lobsters

Clams

Hash Browns

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston