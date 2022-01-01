Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

10 Wallace Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Pan Seared Salmon$34.00
More about Neapoli Italian Kitchen
Char Steak - Redbank image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Char Steak - Redbank

33 Broad St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (3708 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$26.95
organic, cedar wrapped, tzatziki
More about Char Steak - Redbank
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$36.00
asparagus/radish/mint/snap peas/dijon honey vinaigrette
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Birravino image

PIZZA

Birravino

183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone$35.00
grilled Hidden Fjord salmon, early pea pesto, lemon risotto cake, spring salad.
More about Birravino
Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Brown Rice Bowl$17.00
Grilled salmon, brown rice, quinoa, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, red onions, sesame seeds and maple soy sauce
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Crusted Salmon$11.95
Coconut Curry Salmon$11.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Coconut Curry Sauce, White Rice
Salmon on Focaccia$10.95
Seared Salmon, Cucumber, Dill, Lemon- Garlic Aioli, Olive Oil Focaccia
More about Dartcor
Elli's Backyard image

 

Elli's Backyard

45 Broad St, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wok Sear Salmon$28.00
Salmon Greek Salad$18.00
6oz of Salmon on top of blend field greens, black olives, red onions, cucumber, tomatoe, toasted walnuts, and a creamy Tzatziki dressing.
More about Elli's Backyard
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image

 

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Salmon$38.00
Escarole, cannellini beans, charred tomatoes
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

