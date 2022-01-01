Salmon in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve salmon
More about Neapoli Italian Kitchen
Neapoli Italian Kitchen
10 Wallace Street, Red Bank
|GF Pan Seared Salmon
|$34.00
More about Char Steak - Redbank
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Char Steak - Redbank
33 Broad St, Red Bank
|Salmon
|$26.95
organic, cedar wrapped, tzatziki
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank
|Salmon
|$36.00
asparagus/radish/mint/snap peas/dijon honey vinaigrette
More about Birravino
PIZZA
Birravino
183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank
|Salmone
|$35.00
grilled Hidden Fjord salmon, early pea pesto, lemon risotto cake, spring salad.
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Salmon & Brown Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, brown rice, quinoa, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, red onions, sesame seeds and maple soy sauce
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Sesame Crusted Salmon
|$11.95
|Coconut Curry Salmon
|$11.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Coconut Curry Sauce, White Rice
|Salmon on Focaccia
|$10.95
Seared Salmon, Cucumber, Dill, Lemon- Garlic Aioli, Olive Oil Focaccia
More about Elli's Backyard
Elli's Backyard
45 Broad St, Red Bank
|Wok Sear Salmon
|$28.00
|Salmon Greek Salad
|$18.00
6oz of Salmon on top of blend field greens, black olives, red onions, cucumber, tomatoe, toasted walnuts, and a creamy Tzatziki dressing.