Spaghetti in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants that serve spaghetti

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

10 Wallace Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$28.00
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Spaghetti$32.00
More about Neapoli Italian Kitchen
Birravino

183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & MB$20.00
Big Vic's famous meatballs served with our house made spaghetti and fresh tomato
Spaghetti Gamberi$32.00
mussels, Manlila clams, pulpo, calamari, tomato brodetto, spaghetti, chili
Spaghetti Pomodoro$25.00
More about Birravino
KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Meatballs w/ Spaghetti Squash$17.00
ONLY FOR MEAL PLANS. NOT OUR DAILY MENU. FULL MENU BELOW. No Substitutions for Weekly Meals (Order as many of the same meal as you would like). All Meals are 100% Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Enjoy!
More about KITCH Organic
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs (KIDS)$15.00
Spaghetti & Clams$28.00
Little neck clams, pomodoro, sliced garlic, pancetta, parsley, EVOO
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

