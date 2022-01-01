Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Tiramisu
Red Bank restaurants that serve tiramisu
Antoinette Boulangerie
32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
Avg 4.8
(837 reviews)
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about Antoinette Boulangerie
PIZZA
Birravino
183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank
Avg 4.4
(6624 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.50
espresso, ladyfingers, mascarpone, whipped cream
More about Birravino
