Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve tostadas

Banner pic

 

El Senor Pepper’s - 60 Bridge Ave

60 Bridge Ave, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada$3.95
More about El Senor Pepper’s - 60 Bridge Ave
Item pic

 

Dartcor - River Cafe

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Tostadas$8.95
Mexican Chorizo, Cotija, Refried Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cilantro
More about Dartcor - River Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Croissants

Steak Sandwiches

Honey Chicken

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Quesadillas

Prosciutto

Bisque

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston