Tostadas in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Tostadas
Red Bank restaurants that serve tostadas
El Senor Pepper’s - 60 Bridge Ave
60 Bridge Ave, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Tostada
$3.95
More about El Senor Pepper’s - 60 Bridge Ave
Dartcor - River Cafe
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Chorizo Tostadas
$8.95
Mexican Chorizo, Cotija, Refried Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cilantro
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
