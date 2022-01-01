Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

With a culinary team dedicated to sourcing and preparing fresh ingredients from Virginia’s Piedmont region and bountiful South, we are proud to present dishes that combine time-honored cooking techniques with alluring seasonality.

All fine food deserves to be accompanied by a perfectly suited refreshment. We showcase a vast selection of local beverages that pay homage to our extraordinary location afoot the rolling hills of Virginia’s wine country.

From intimate dinners in The Tavern to casual gatherings in The Night Fox Pub, each culinary experience is paired with a unique atmosphere and polished attendance prevails from beginning to end.

