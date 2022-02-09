Red Barrel
Come in and enjoy!
11261 S Eastern Ave.
Location
11261 S Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique
Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022
HUMMUS
Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.
Munch Box
Come in and enjoy!
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Fast Casual Greek and Mediterranean Cuisine