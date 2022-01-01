Go
Red Beard Bistro

Red Beard Bistro is a fast casual dining restaurant with a self service format. Sandwiches, salads, soups & much more! Bringing back the Vienna beef hot dog, Italian Beef and Blue Moon ice cream! We have your indulgence along with healthy options.

138 S Lake Ave

Popular Items

Buttermilk White Cheddar Cheese Curds$6.95
Breaded deep fried cheese
Gyro$9.95
A sandwich made of sliced roasted lamb and beef combined with onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Wonton Wrapped Mozzarella Stix$6.95
WonTon Wrapped Mozzarella Stix with a side of marinara sauce.
1/3# Bacon Cheeseburger$10.95
1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear on your choice of bun.
Italian Beef$10.95
Vienna Italian beef on a French roll.
1/3# American Aberdeen Steak Burger$8.95
1/3# American Aberdeen steak burger on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear.
Beer Battered Haddock Fish Basket$9.95
2 pc Beer Battered haddock fish fry with tarter and choice of crinkle fries or potato salad and coleslaw.
Breaded Pickle Chips$4.95
Breaded pickle chips with side of ranch.
BLT-A$8.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo sandwich on white or wheat toast.
Fries Basket$5.45
Location

138 S Lake Ave

PHILLIPS WI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
