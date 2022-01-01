Go
Red Bench Pizza

Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise Bench and Eagle, Idaho.

PIZZA

2826 S Eagle rd ste 100 • $

Avg 4.6 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

MAGIC KINGDOM$17.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Parmesan
Roasted Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Herbs /
Arugula / Garlic Oil Sauce
RUCOLA
Arugula / Roasted Grapes / Pine Nuts / Chèvre / Lemon Vinaigrette
BENCH WINGS$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives
Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons
8" CHEESE PIZZA$6.00
MARGHERITA$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
HOUSE SIMPLE GREENS$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
THE HULK$18.00
Mozzarella / Provolone / Sausage / Pepperoni /
Bacon / Meatballs / Crushed Red Pepper / Garlic /
Red Sauce
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
DIANA ROSS$18.00
Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Sausage / Green Peppers /
Cipollini Onions / Roasted Mushrooms /
Black Olives / Red Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2826 S Eagle rd ste 100

Eagle ID

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

