Red Bluff restaurants you'll love

Red Bluff restaurants
  • Red Bluff

Must-try Red Bluff restaurants

Ramon's Grille image

 

Ramon's Grille

723 Main St, Red Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Style Burnt Ends$18.00
This 24 hour process showcases the most flavorful part of ther brisket. Nearly half pound of glazed Burnt Ends. Served with cole slaw, Texas Toast and French Fries
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Pacific Cod fillets hand cut and dipped in house made beer batter. Served with French Fries, Cole slaw, tartar sauce and fresh lemon wedges
"Birria" Style Brisket Tacos$13.00
2 grilled corn tortillas dipped in Red Pepper Consomme, choice of Crispy Carnitas or Birria style brisket and Jack cheese. Served with side of Consomme, Tex Mex Slaw, Jasmine Rice & Ranch Style Beans. Fresh Lim,e and Salsa Fresca
From the Hearth Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

From the Hearth Cafe

638 Washington St, Red Bluff

Avg 4.5 (2261 reviews)
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.89
Choose your cheese! Served on sourdough
To-Go Coffee
Fountain Drink/Iced Tea$2.59
5a18dc0c-d36a-4f92-ba0c-adb31d0f1b52 image

 

Oak & Vine Ventures

2620 Montgomery Road, Red Bluff

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
THB image

 

THB

2135 Main St., Main Street

No reviews yet
