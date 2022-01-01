Go
Red Bud Cafe

The Red Bud Cafe serves delicacies from around the world; from the Balkans to Australia and everything in between.

Popular Items

Build Your Own Crepe$14.95
Customizable and available all-day
Strawberries, Jam, and Walnuts$14.95
American-style drip coffee$3.95
Iced Macchiato$5.95
Expresso, drip coffee, Cream, Carmel sauce, and whip cream...a WOW drink
Burek$13.95
The Burek, also known as pita in Bosnia, Serbia, and other parts of the Balkans, is best described as a cross between a quiche and a large savory danish.
Nutella Banana & Strawberries$14.95
Orange Juice$3.95
Smoothies$6.95
Panini$14.95
Quesadilla$13.95
Our Quesadilla is stuffed with your choice of protein, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions, with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Location

317 Seabreeze Blvd

Daytona Beach FL

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

#24 WH Daytona Beachside

Level 2

Coyote Ugly Daytona Beach

World'S Most Famous Brewery

Daytona Beach's First Beach Side Brewery! We may brew our own beer here but, we also have over 50 different beer selections.

