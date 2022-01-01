Go
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1266 Sartori Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)

Popular Items

Chophouse Burger$15.00
Grilled red onion, lettuce, pickle chips, tomato, spicy ketchup, and secret sauce.
Red Car Club Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breasts, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sun-dried tomato aioli on house made flatbread.
The Godfather Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
El Diablo Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our devil sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and gorgonzola dressing served on a Torrance baker soft bun.
Child's Dippers$9.00
Chicken Tenders and Fries served with Ranch Dressing.
El Prado Pretzel$12.00
Authentic old world style pretzel served with porter ale mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce.
Blackened Fettuccine$18.00
Pan seared chicken breasts, sun dried tomatoes, tossed in a creamy cajun sauce.
Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$18.00
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Cajun Chicken Salad$16.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, lightly battered and deep fried chicken nuggets, roasted corn, cucumbers, sliced red onion, and candied pecans served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1266 Sartori Ave

Torrance CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
