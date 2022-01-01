Go
Welcome to Red Carpet Catering, your best destination for catering in Chicago, IL and surrounding area. Red Carpet Catering offers a unique experience, combining delicious home-style foods with the service and attention of a fine-dining restaurant right at your doorstep.
We offer the best, freshly- Southern, Cajun, Creole and American selections. Our company provides all kinds of delicious food and deserts in one place, ensuring that one simple visit satisfies you and your guests' plates. We are locally owned and operated . Our company provides fresh, affordable cuisine with an eye for details. Our catering service are committed to providing exactly what you want and we can easily customize your order to meet all your particular tastes and dietary needs. Contact Red Carpet Catering today and we'll give you a comprehensive description of all the services and products.

SEAFOOD

2024 w 119th st • $$

Avg 3.9 (76 reviews)

Baked Chicken$20.00
Plant Based Meatballs$15.00
Chicken & Waffle (Copy)$15.00
Rib Tip DInner$20.00
Pot Roast Dinner$20.00
Dirty Rice With Seafood$4.00
Cajun Chicken Breast$15.00
Vegan Pot Roast$20.00
Two Catfish Fillets Dinner$17.00
5 Wing Dinner$15.00
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

2024 w 119th st

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
