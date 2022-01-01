Go
Toast

Red Cedar Grille

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

249 Bethlehem Pike • $$

Avg 3.8 (474 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Cedar Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, sour crea, salsa, jack cheese, and pickled jalapeños
Crab Cakes$24.00
Lump crab, butter cracker crust, lemon old bay aioli, market vegetables and garlic parm potatoes
Double Fisted$15.00
Hand formed ground beef, cheddar ale, bacon, fried egg, portobello, shaved onion rings and natural cut, garlic parm fries **Consuming raw or undercooked meat or poultry increases your risk of food borne illness
Sweet Wood Chicken Penne$15.00
Smoked chickem sun dried tomato, spinach, candied walnuts, cream, penne pasta and shaved asiago
Wings (GF)$12.00
Crispy wings with house made blue cheese dressing and your choice of sauce
Whiskey Glazed Brisket$20.00
Molasses and brown sugar cured local brisket, whisky bbq sauce, market vegetables and garlic parm potatoes
Grilled NY Strip$26.00
Peach and Candied Bacon Demi, Market Vegetables, Garlic Parm Potatoes
Chicken Finger Basket$10.00
Four crispy chicken fingers and house cut, garlic parm fries
Red Cedar Chicken Risotto$16.00
Crispy Chicken, Bacon Tomato Asiago Cream Sauce
Red Cedar Burger$10.00
Hand formed ground beef, lettuce, tomato and house cut, garlic parm fries. **Consuming raw or undercooked meat or poultry increases your risk of food borne illness
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

249 Bethlehem Pike

Colmar PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Happy Mixer Bakery

No reviews yet

100% Gluten Free Bakery! Named #1 in Pennsylvania!
Bringing back the old fashioned bakery experience to the gluten free community!
Everything from Breads, Bagels, Birthday Cakes, Donuts and soo much more!!
We offer many allergen friendly and vegan options as well.

Bagel Barn Cafe

No reviews yet

For each member of your family or work-family, Bagel Barn Cafe is the destination for breakfast & lunch. Hard work and family tradition are central to our farmhouse-inspired philosophy, and can be found at the heart of our declines, one-of-a-kind bagels.

Lansdale Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston