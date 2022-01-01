Go
The Red Coach Inn features a full service Niagara Falls restaurant open to the public every day (except Christmas) serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant offers an extensive menu for fine dining at affordable prices.

SMOKED SALMON

2 Buffalo Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1175 reviews)
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Buffalo Ave

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
