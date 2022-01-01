Go
Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave

Turkey Burger.$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Wisconsin Cheese Curds.$11.00
Beer-battered white cheddar, served with house triple berry ketchup
Double Barrel Burger.$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Blues Burger.$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
60/40 Burger.$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Patty Melt Burger.$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
Tennessee Hot.$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Wings.$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Boneless Wings.$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
Ultimate Burger.$14.00
CAB patty, wisconsin aged cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion & Red Cow sauce
Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
The Exchange

Elevate your nightlife.

Afro Deli & Grill

Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.

Fhima's

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

112 Eatery

112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.

