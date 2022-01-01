Go
Toast

Red Cow

Handcrafted burgers. And a whole lot more. Providing a sophisticated twist on the classic neighborhood tavern, Red Cow celebrates finely crafted burgers, beer, cocktails and fine wine.

3624 W 50th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blues Burger$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Beer-battered white cheddar - served with house triple berry ketchup
Tennessee Hot$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot seasoning, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
60/40 Burger$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Ultimate Burger$14.00
CAB patty, wisconsin aged cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion & Red Cow sauce
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
See full menu

Location

3624 W 50th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coconut Thai

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

At Raag we aim to serve delicacies that will not only introduce you to the wonders of Indian Cuisine but also tantalize your taste buds with the magic of delectable and aromatic food that is sure to make your heart sing.

Edina Grill

No reviews yet

At Edina Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston