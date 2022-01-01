Go
Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
60/40 Burger$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Blues Burger$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
Ultimate Burger$14.00
CAB patty, wisconsin aged cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion & Red Cow sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Beer-battered white cheddar, served with house triple berry ketchup
Boneless Wings$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
Tennessee Hot$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Location

2626 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
