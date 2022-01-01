Dessert & Ice Cream
Red Cup Yogurt
Closed today
106 Reviews
$
301 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Location
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside CA 92054
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jazzy Wishbone
Come in and enjoy!
Local Tap House & Kitchen
A restaurant where Executive Chef Daniel Elliott Pundik is not scared of searching for great in the art of menu preparation.