Red Dog Diner

Red Dog is that lived-in, comfortable kind of restaurant. Our menu is an eclectic mix of international influences with an emphasis on bright, Mediterranean flavors, local favorites, and homespun classics. Wines, beer & cocktails can be found at our cozy Back Alley Bar. It's a haven built for what we do best in New Orleans: recreational lingering and liquid refreshments.

3128 Magazine Street

Margarita$8.00
Available frozen or on the rocks. Monte Alban reposado
100% blue agave tequila, triple sec, and
house-made sour mix.
Damn Good Nachos$14.95
Choice of meat, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime cream, cilantro and tons of melted cheese.
Jerk Chicken$4.75
Chopped jerked chicken topped with our mango salsa
The Rum House Salad$6.95
Spinach, roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, beets, goat cheese crumbles, shaved red onions, and a curry vinaigrette
Taco Trifecta$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
Flaked Fish$4.95
Blackened Mahi Mahi, avocado mango slaw,
chipotle tartar sauce
Queso Blanco Dip$8.95
Melted cheeses, cumin, ground chiles. Served with fresh fried chips.
Calypso Beef$5.25
Island marinated flank steak, guacamole and lime cream
Avocado Mango Dip$9.95
Guacamole with fresh chopped avocados, mango, onions, tomatoes and cilantro Served with salsa and fresh fried chips
Brisket$4.75
Chimichurri, drizzle of bbq sauce, cilantro and fried shallots
3128 Magazine Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
