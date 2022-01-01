Go
Our goal is to provide a great dining experience for you through attentive service and high quality, delicious food! Located in Heritage Harbor Ottawa, the Midwest’s premier getaway destination and marina resort. Open to the public year round.
Our menu features a variety of options to satisfy your hunger, and daily specials that will keep you coming back. We serve our specialty drinks with a flair that says “I’m on vacation.” Arrive by land or arrive by water to take in the smells, flavors and views of Red Dog Grill.

411 Great Loop East Dr

Popular Items

Onion Straws$7.00
Pineapple Jalapeno Bacon Jam Burger$12.00
Chargrilled 1/3# beef patty topped with pineapple and jalapeno infused bacon jam, pepperjack cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onions and bang bang sauce.
Chicken Wings 12ct$12.00
Caribbean Chicken$12.00
Butterflied chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled topped with toasted coconut sauce, crisp lettuce, tomato and onion.
Harbor Master Burger$13.00
Chargrilled 1/3# beef patty topped with bacon, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws and bbq sauce.
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta$18.00
Parmesean crusted chicken served on a bed of angel hair pasta in a tomato and basil sauce and finished with a balsamic glaze.
Soup of the Week
Baja Tacos$12.00
3 - Parmesean breaded cod fish tacos topped with brussel slaw, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce with parmesean cheese and croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
Cubano$13.00
Sliced smoked ham and savory carnitas served on a telera roll with swiss cheese, pickles and RDG mustard.
See full menu

Location

411 Great Loop East Dr

Ottawa IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

