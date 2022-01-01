Go
Red Dog Saloon

Tex Mex eats and delicious fresh beverages!

53539 Mane St

Popular Items

PORK CARNITAS TACO$5.00
Pork shoulder and belly braised with apple cider, seared until crispy, topped with onion, cilantro and a lime wedge in a flour tortilla.
RAJAS QUESADILLA$4.00
A small folded quesadilla with roasted poblano peppers, onions, and crispy cheese on the outside.
CHICKEN TINGA TACO$5.00
Chicken breast braised with peppers and roasted tomatoes, topped with cotija cheese and a slice of avocado in a flour tortilla.
ELOTE$6.00
Organic California corn on the cob, rolled in an ancho chile spiced crema and coated with cotija cheese and lime.
QUESO & CHIPS$7.00
Warm melty cheese dip with pickled jalapeños, onion, garlic, lime and cilantro with house made tortilla chips.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$8.00
Fresh made daily using organic avocados, tomato, jalapeño, onion, garlic, lime and cilantro with house made tortilla chips.
BEAN & CHEESE TACO$4.00
Rancho gordo black beans and monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla.
MUSHROOM ASADA TACO$4.00
Button and oyster mushrooms, sautéed with our house roasted tomatillo salsa, topped with monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla.
MUSHROOM RAJAS TACO$4.00
Sauteed button and oyster mushrooms and poblano peppers and onions, served in a flour tortilla.
WAGYU BEEF BRISKET TACO$5.00
Wagyu brisket braised on our house made tomatillo salsa and Modelo beer, shredded and topped with onion and cilantro on a flour tortilla.
Location

Pioneertown CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
