Red Dragon Express
We specialize in tasty food, mostly from scratch. We leave the noodle making to the pros.
6501 N. May Ave.
Popular Items
Location
6501 N. May Ave.
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa Perico Mexican Grille - 63rd St
Come in and enjoy!
Twenty6
Twenty6 is your premiere cafe and lounge coming to OKC. Indoor and outdoor seating, music, drinks and live entertainment. Expect more than just a restaurant, more then just a bar and lounge. Expect more from Twenty6.
Frankies OKC
Come in and enjoy!
Patty Wagon
Locally owned OKC gourmet burger restaurant proudly serving Certified Angus Beef®, fresh produce, hand-cut fries with everything made to order! Located at NW 35th a N May Ave. Come in a build the burger of your dreams!