Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

Worker-Owned & Operated Since 2004. Serving high-quality, low-cost vegan and vegetarian food, transparently-traded coffee & tea, and offering a full bar onsite with all vegan drinks!

1225 Cathedral St • $

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

SPECIAL! Vegan Chickie Tender Basket
For a limited time only! Snag a sample vegan chick'n tender basket featuring Beyond Meat's newest offering. Served in a 4 or 6 piece basket, with fries, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Italian Panini$8.00
A modern twist on the deli classic - Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, arugula, and Violife provolone on a sesame loaf, pressed and melty. Also, we know technically in italian ‘panini’ is the plural of ‘panino.’ Don’t @ us.
Our Favorite House Burger$9.00
Beyond meat burger mixed with in-house seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Add vegan mayo for no charge, and make sure to add a side of fries!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
The best vegan chocolate chip cookies, as far as we are concerned! Contains gluten.
Vegan Mac & Cheez$5.00
Vegan MAC! Penne pasta smothered in addictive, salty, nutritional yeasty cheez sauce goodness. (V, NF, but contains gluten and a tiny amount of soy)
Latte$4.50
Lovingly hand-crafted espresso and milk. Give yourself the pep in your step to take to the streets and abolish the police! (16 oz.)
Kofta Kebab Pita$10.00
Kofta kebab sandwich with tzatziki, greens, cucumber mind salad, and tahina. Add hummus or spicy beet pickles for $1. (NF, V - tzatziki contains soy)
Kofta Kebab Bowl$12.00
A vegan kofta kebab served with rice, greens, cucumber mint salad, tzatziki, spicy beet pickles, and tahina. Add hummus for $1. (V, GF, NF - tzatziki contains soy)
Italian Sub$7.50
A deli staple, vegan style. Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, romaine, and Violife provolone on a sub roll. Or is it a hero? Hoagie knows.
Gingerbread Cream Danish Bar$3.50
A sweet oat bar stuffed with our classic danish filling and gingerbread spiced cream. Gluten free!
LGBTQ-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating

1225 Cathedral St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
