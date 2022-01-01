RED
RED goes beyond traditional cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 • $$$
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100
Madison WI
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Botanist Social
Shared and large plates, brunch, and late night fare located in Downtown Madison
107 State
Come in and enjoy!
Himal Chuli
Himal Chuli, an authentic Nepali cuisine has been providing nourishing and healthy food for 35 years. Himal Chuli prides itself on its largely vegetarian and gluten-free selection. Enjoy!
Buck & Badger
Come on in and enjoy!