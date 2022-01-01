Red Eye Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
612 Washington Street
Location
612 Washington Street
Wausau WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Timekeeper Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Lemongrass Asian Fusion
Come on in and enjoy!
Bunkers at The Tower
Serving lunch every Monday and Thursday from 11AM - 2PM.
Daly's
Resaurant