Scally's Irish Ale House

Scally's Irish Ale House specializes in a down to earth hospitality with warm welcome service, delicious comfort foods of authentic Irish and American cuisine, that has everyone talking on this side of The Bridge. Scally's Irish Ale House is a neighborhood pub with seats for everyone

585 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Eggrolls$12.00
Ground Beef, American cheese, Scally's secret burger sauce
1 LB Dingers$14.99
Cheese$7.99
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Irish Dip$16.00
Corned beef, spicy sauerkraut, gouda cheese, grilled brioche. Dijonnaise -horseradish dipping sauce
Quesadilla$8.99
Warm grilled tortilllas loaded with a blend of melted cheddar cheeses. Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & sour cream.
Add Grilled or Buffalo Chicken $1.99 Steak 2.99
Train Wreck Fries$10.00
Monterrey Jack, bacon, sour cream, house made pickled jalapenos.
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Campanelle pasta with house cheese sauce browned cracker crumbs.
Add -
Grilled chicken $5.00
Buffalo Chicken $7.00
Gul Shrimp- $8.00
Lobster - $11.00
Build A Burger$14.00
Add: mushrooms, caramelized onions
Cheese: cheddar, American, Swiss, bleu
Add Bacon $1.50 I Sunny side egg $2.00
10 Bone in Wings$13.99
Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds$13.00
Beer battered & fried with fig jam
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

585 Main St

West Yarmouth MA

Sunday12:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

