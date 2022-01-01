Red Feather
The Red Feather is a contemporary American farm to table restaurant located in the Oakley neighborhood of Greater Cincinnati
3200 Madison Rd
Popular Items
Location
3200 Madison Rd
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Cincinnati area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
Parts & Labor
We are all about NEW SCHOOL BARBECUE.
We blend bold spices, fresh local ingredients, and hardwood smoke culminating in imaginative, yet familiar, dishes...it's barbecue with a worldview.
We offer dine-in meals, carryout, curbside pickup and catering services.
Padrino Oakley
Come in and enjoy!
Campfire Foods Catering
Come in and enjoy!