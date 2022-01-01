Go
Red Feather

The Red Feather is a contemporary American farm to table restaurant located in the Oakley neighborhood of Greater Cincinnati

Popular Items

Pollo Tacos$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$10.00
with bacon lardons & an apple cider glaze
French Onion Soup$12.00
Veal broth, garlic croutons. provolone, gruyere
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
with romesco, golden raisins, Italian salsa verde, & puffed wild rice
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Brioche bun, alabama white BBQ sauce, cheese curds, jalapeños. Comes with french fries.
Roasted Beets$10.00
Roasted beets, honey yogurt, candied hazelnuts, arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette
Ricotta$10.00
House-made, served with baguette, truffle, honey, & chives
Red Feather Burger$16.00
Brioche bun, "Boursin," candied bacon, and red onion marmalade. Comes with french fries.
Location

3200 Madison Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
