Go
Toast

Red Feather Larder

Shop like a chef!

3378 Erie Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cuban$16.00
Shaved pork loin, pork rillette, Black Forest ham, bread and butter pickles, mustard and gruyere.
Duck, Duck$17.00
Duck confit, smoked duck breast, port raisins, frisée and apple fennel slaw on Demi baguette.
Kids grilled cheese$6.50
Smoked Chicken$14.00
Pickled jalapeños, white BBQ, shrettuce and Dutch’s “American” on a brioche bun
Tall Stacks$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
North Shore Beef$14.00
James river BBQ, roast beef, and Dutch’s “American” on a brioche bun
Reuben$16.00
Pastrami, Pickled Pig kraut, Russian dressing and Swiss on salted rye
Californian$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
Commonwealth Cobb$16.00
Smoked turkey, candied bacon, pimento cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion and cauliflower, mixed greens and lemon sumac vinaigrette
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
See full menu

Location

3378 Erie Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park

No reviews yet

Dude! You just stumbled upon the realio dealio. DOPE! Asian Street Fare has triumphantly returned to the Cincinnati food scene with a renewed focus on legit food as a locale’s dopest storyteller. You’ll be slammin’ as we transport you into the interesting and exotic as each dish makes you feel as if you’re in the middle of an Asian metropolis eating like a local. Experience a little Asian food tourism without leaving your homeys as you enjoy our comforting ramen bowls, crispy dumplings and soft and sweet bao buns.
Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newb to Asian street fare, we’re sure you’ll soon agree that #thisStuffIsDOPE!

Aglamesis Brothers

No reviews yet

Family-run destination for handmade ice cream and gourmet chocolates in a turn-of-the-century parlor.

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

OAKLEY, OH

Sago

No reviews yet

Sago always delivers authentic and unique cuisine. From Hainanese chicken rice, to freshly roasted duck, our restaurant always ensures the best quality food served to your table. Sago's goal is to source ingredients locally, and cook them to bring out their best natural flavors by using European and Asian inspired spices and seasoning.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston