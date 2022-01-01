Go
Red Fort Cuisine of India

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

148 S 1470 E

Saint George, UT 84790

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Chicken Coconut Kurma$15.95
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices
Chicken Makhani (Butter)$15.95
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices
Basmati Rice (V)$3.50
special aromatic long grain rice imported from India
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)$4.95
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
Garlic Naan (G)(V)$2.95
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of
garlic baked in a tandoor
Pineapple Chicken$15.95
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
Extra Rice$2.50
Peshawari Naan (G)(V)$4.95
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
Naan (G)(V)$2.50
teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a
tandoor
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

