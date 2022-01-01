Go
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

With a culinary team dedicated to sourcing and preparing fresh ingredients from Virginia’s Piedmont region and bountiful South, we are proud to present dishes that combine time-honored cooking techniques with alluring seasonality.
All fine food deserves to be accompanied by a perfectly suited refreshment. We showcase a vast selection of local beverages that pay homage to our extraordinary location afoot the rolling hills of Virginia’s wine country.
From intimate dinners in The Tavern to casual gatherings in The Night Fox Pub, each culinary experience is paired with a unique atmosphere and polished attendance prevails from beginning to end.

2 E Washington St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1305 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Country Gravy$3.00
8 Piece Fried Chicken Box$38.00
eight piece fried chicken box: two breasts, two legs, two wings, two thighs
4 Piece Fried Chicken Platter$26.00
four piece fried chicken, deviled potato and country ham salad, buttermilk biscuit, country gravy
Chocolate Torte$8.00
flourless chocolate torte
Deviled Potato and Country Ham Salad$8.00
scallions, bacon
Chilled Creamy Green Beans$6.00
yogurt sauce, shallots
Warm Feta & Herb Potato Salad$6.00
Chilled Green Bean Salad$8.00
feta vinaigrette, toasted hazelnut
Biscuit Basket$8.00
3 buttermilk biscuits, hot peach chutney, whipped butter
Maple Pecan Cookies$5.00
two cookies
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 E Washington St

Middleburg VA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

