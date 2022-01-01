Go
Red Front Inn

Family owned Bar & Grill serving the area for over 22 years.

PIZZA • GRILL

151 N Washington St • $$

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Build Your Own Pizza$13.10
Bread Sticks$5.25
Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Balls$6.25
9" Build Your Own Pizza$8.40
Mini Tacos$6.25
16" Build Your Own Pizza$15.60
Breaded Tenderloin$6.75
Crinkle Fry$2.95
Pretzel Sticks$5.95
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.75
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

151 N Washington St

New Paris OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
