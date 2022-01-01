Go
Red Hat on the River

Nestled on the waterfront in Irvington, New York, Red Hat on the River is a French-American modern bistro that has been serving satisfied diners since 2003. There's hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the beautiful Hudson river. Banquettes and a pewter bar accent the space while the walls of this 100-year old renovated factory building are adorned with WPA-era art evoking a feeling of a turn of the century Parisian bistro.
Evolving from a humble bistro on main street to a bustling 120-seat restaurant on the river, Red Hat's commitment to providing the very best experience for their guests has always remained the same. Our menu will always feature bistro classics such as Steak Frites, Rillettes, Moules Frites, and Salad Nicoise. We also enjoy offering fun and casual items such as Sandwiches and Tacos. As we move forward we are excited to offer more plant based items to round out the culinary experience at Red Hat on the River.

1 Bridge Street

Popular Items

Tacos$24.00
Choice of:
Roasted Pork with pineapple, onion, cilantro
Beer Battered Cod with slaw, radish, pickled onion, salsa verde
Pulled Chicken with pico de Gallo, avocado mash
Key Lime Pie$13.00
Graham cookie crust, whipped cream
Crab Cake sandwich$24.00
Wasabi aioli, asian slaw, brioche roll
Roasted Cauliflower Wedge$16.00
Herb pesto, cannellini beans, crispy shallots
Location

1 Bridge Street

Irvington NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
