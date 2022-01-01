Red Headed Stepchild
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
119 E 5th Street
Austin, TX 78701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
119 E 5th Street, Austin TX 78701
Nearby restaurants
Lonesome Dove Western Bistro Austin
Chef/Owner Tim Love has designed a menu influenced by all of the ingredients and cultures that have been a part of the West since the first adventure began on the Goodnight-Loving and Chisholm Trails – with an added level of modern sophistication.
Items on the Lonesome Dove Bistro menu range from an inventive selection of steaks and seafood to dishes such as Wagyu Tomahawk, Kangaroo Carpaccio, Rocky Mountain Elk Ribeye, Wild Boar, and Rabbit & Rattlesnake.
Comedor
Comedor is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas designed by architect Tom Kundig and led by chefs Gabe Erales and Philip Speer.
Cheers Shots Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Elysium
Come in and enjoy!