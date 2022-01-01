Go
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

We are open inside for dine in, take out, and online order pick up. Our hours are 7:30-3:30 daily.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

961 US-2 • $$

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$4.50
Cabot cheddar or Swiss cheese on Cyrus Pringle.
Click Here For Pick Up At Our Curbside Window
Add this item to your order if you would like to pick-up your order from our take-out window. Just come up to the window when you arrive and we will grab your order.
*Please note the pick-up time on your order.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Local egg, Cabot cheddar and lemon butter on our Mad River Grain. Grilled.
Support Ukraine$1.00
This donation will go directly into our tip donation fund for March and April which will support 4 different organizations in their efforts to support the people of Ukraine.
Butter Croissant$3.25
A classic. Many layers are painstakingly crafted by our pastry chefs. Delicious as is, or try it with a side of jam!
Drip Coffee$2.00
Choose from a variety of locally roasted drip coffee from Vermont Artisan, or try a new brew from another featured local roaster.
Right now we're featuring Awake Coffee and serving their Big Buzz medium roast.
Maple Frosted Cinnamon Bun$4.20
Our take on the cinnamon roll topped with maple frosting.
Rustic Roll$0.85
Latte$3.75
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Pairs perfectly with our maple frosted cinnamon bun or maple sticky bun.
Turkey & Cranberry$10.00
Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, house made cranberry chutney, red onions, seasonal leafy greens, mayo on Waitsfield Common.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

961 US-2

Middlesex VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
