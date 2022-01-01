Go
Red Hook Lobster Pound

BRINGING SENSATIONAL LOBSTER ROLLS AND SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM MAINE TO NEW YORK CITY!

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

284 Van Brunt Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac n' Cheese$8.00
Our creamy five-cheese sauce with organic pasta
Lobster Mac n' Cheese$18.00
Fish and Chips$19.00
Fresh wild-caught Atlantic white fish, beer-battered
Steve's Key Lime Pie$8.00
Local Red Hook Favorite!
Connecticut Lobster Roll$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
New England Chowder$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

284 Van Brunt Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
