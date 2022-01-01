Red Hook restaurants you'll love

Red Hook restaurants
Toast
  • Red Hook

Red Hook's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Must-try Red Hook restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

7582 north broadway, Red hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 wings$16.50
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
calzone$11.00
Personal size calzone stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. baked or deep fried
classic grandmas$19.50
Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Hana Sushi- Red Hook image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hana Sushi- Red Hook

7270 S Broadway, Red hook

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$5.00
Pan Fried Pork dumplings (5pc)
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.00
Deep fried veggie spring rolls (6pc.)
Volcano Roll$9.50
shrimp tempora, crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

7496 South Broadway, Red Hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Tacos$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Noodle Bowl$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Bibimbap$14.50
Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Flatiron image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Flatiron

7488 South Broadway, Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hanger 10oz$26.00
Served with fries your choice of sauce
Sprout Salad$12.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, toasted pecans, pecorino romano, lemon & olive oil
Beef Burger$16.00
House Ground Beef Burger served with Fries and your choice of cheddar, taleggio, Gorgonzola or gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato relish, red onion.
