Red Hook restaurants you'll love
Red Hook's top cuisines
Must-try Red Hook restaurants
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Salvatores Woodfired pizza
7582 north broadway, Red hook
|Popular items
|12 wings
|$16.50
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
|calzone
|$11.00
Personal size calzone stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. baked or deep fried
|classic grandmas
|$19.50
Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese
More about Hana Sushi- Red Hook
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hana Sushi- Red Hook
7270 S Broadway, Red hook
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$5.00
Pan Fried Pork dumplings (5pc)
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Deep fried veggie spring rolls (6pc.)
|Volcano Roll
|$9.50
shrimp tempora, crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
7496 South Broadway, Red Hook
|Popular items
|Korean Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Noodle Bowl
|$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Bibimbap
|$14.50
Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
More about Flatiron
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Flatiron
7488 South Broadway, Red Hook
|Popular items
|Hanger 10oz
|$26.00
Served with fries your choice of sauce
|Sprout Salad
|$12.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, toasted pecans, pecorino romano, lemon & olive oil
|Beef Burger
|$16.00
House Ground Beef Burger served with Fries and your choice of cheddar, taleggio, Gorgonzola or gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato relish, red onion.