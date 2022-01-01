Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Red Hook

Go
Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook restaurants that serve cheesecake

Consumer pic

 

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

7582 north broadway, Red hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
rasperry cheesecake$6.75
N.Y. Cheesecake$5.95
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

7496 South Broadway, Red Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN: Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$8.00
Contains gluten and dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
Contains cream cheese, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, sour cream, vanilla extract, unsalted butter and flour. Choice of plain or with sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Hook

Teriyaki Chicken

Pies

Stew

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Tarts

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Red Hook to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston