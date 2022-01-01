Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Red Hook

Go
Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

7582 north broadway, Red hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken fingers$10.75
8 crispy chicken strips served with marinara
buffalo chicken tenders$11.25
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Flatiron image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Flatiron

7488 South Broadway, Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Flatiron

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Hook

Cake

Salmon

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Wraps

Stew

Cheesecake

Pies

Map

More near Red Hook to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston