Chicken tenders in
Red Hook
/
Red Hook
/
Chicken Tenders
Red Hook restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Salvatores Woodfired pizza
7582 north broadway, Red hook
No reviews yet
chicken fingers
$10.75
8 crispy chicken strips served with marinara
buffalo chicken tenders
$11.25
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Flatiron
7488 South Broadway, Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(193 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
More about Flatiron
