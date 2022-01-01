Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Red Hook

Go
Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook restaurants that serve gnocchi

Consumer pic

 

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

7582 north broadway, Red hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
gnocchi$18.50
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Flatiron image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Flatiron Restaurant

7488 South Broadway, Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$26.00
artichokes, leek, porcini, ricotta salata
More about Flatiron Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Hook

Kale Salad

Salmon

Pies

Lobsters

Chocolate Mousse

Clams

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Map

More near Red Hook to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston