Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Red Hook
/
Red Hook
/
Pies
Red Hook restaurants that serve pies
Salvatores Woodfired pizza
7582 north broadway, Red hook
No reviews yet
gluten free specialty pie
$12.75
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
7496 South Broadway, Red Hook
No reviews yet
HIDDEN: Key Lime Pie
$8.00
Contains gluten and dairy.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
Browse other tasty dishes in Red Hook
Salmon
Cheesecake
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
Cake
Kale Salad
Chicken Teriyaki
More near Red Hook to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston