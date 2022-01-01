Go
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

Coffee || Beer || Tacos || Good Vibes

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Croissant Sandwich$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Choose (Bacon, Sausage), Choose (Pepper Jack Or American Cheese), Avocado
Breakfast Taco$3.00
Flour Tortilla, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Choose (Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Potato, Migas), Shredded Cheese on a (Tamatillo )
Latte (Regular) - 8oz$4.25
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
Quesadilla$10.00
Choose (Carne Asada, Chicken, Al Pastor), Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Garnish Spring Mix, Lettuce, Tomato
Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Spring Mix, Grilled Peppers and Onion, Avocado and Bacon on a brioche bun (served with french fries)
Mocha (Regular) - 8oz$4.50
Double shot of house roasted espresso, 1/2 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 6oz of your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Bee Bee Gee$5.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, honey, cinnamon, topped off with 6oz of steamed oat milk. Served hot or iced
Chicken (taco)$4.00
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Garnish Spring Mix (Chipotle)
Cali Burrito$12.00
12” flour tortilla, French fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, and Carne Asada
Breakfast Bowl$6.00
Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Choose (Bacon,Sausage), Shredded Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onions, Avocado (Tomatillo)
Location

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110

Leander TX

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
