Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800

Popular Items

Latte (Regular) - 8oz$4.25
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
Chai Latte (Regular) - 8oz$4.00
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Mocha (Regular) - 8oz$4.75
Double shot of house roasted espresso, 1/2 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 6oz of your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.75
White Bread || Cheddar || Muenster || Parmesan || Havarti || Tomatoes || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Turkey Pesto Panini$9.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz$6.75
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Turkey Capicola Club Sandwich$9.75
White Bread || Turkey || Capicola || Bacon Jam || Muenster Cheese || Tomato || Red Onion || Spring Mix || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Veggie Panini$8.75
White Bread || Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumber || Tomato || Red Onion || Roasted Red Peppers || Spring Mix || Feta Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Bee Bee Gee$5.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, honey, cinnamon, topped off with 6oz of steamed oat milk. Served hot or iced
Latte (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz$6.50
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 12oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot only
Location

Cedar Park TX

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
