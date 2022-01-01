Go
Red Horse Cafe

Your favorite local breakfast and lunch spot.

114 E Rutherford St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tomato Pie Slice$6.50
Sides
The Chicken Little$12.00
Your choice of savory chicken salad mixed with cranberries or Allison’s signature chickpea salad both topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant.
Jack Snack$11.00
Thinly sliced Ham and your choice of cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and spicy mustard.
Sunshine Omelet$12.00
3 eggs filled with spinach, onion, tomatoes, and your choice of cheese. This delightful creation is served with lightly buttered Honey Wheat Toast.
Cinnamon Rolls$4.75
Warm and gooey, freshly baked cinnamon rolls.
Latte$4.50
2 shots of espresso and the perfectly frothed milk (of your choice) never tasted so good! Your choice of whole milk, 2% or super creamy vanilla oat milk (+.25).
Iced Coffee$3.75
Don't want a hot beverage but need some tasty flavors and a little pick me up? Try this delightful cold drink!
Location

114 E Rutherford St

Landrum SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
