Red Hot Chilli Pepper
The best Indo Chinese fusion in USA
1125 San Carlos Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1125 San Carlos Ave
San Carlos CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant
Upscale Mexican Cuisine with Full Bar!
Come in and enjoy!
The Wine Project
Come in and enjoy!
Saffron
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Line Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Our outdoor patio is dog friendly and our mezzanine is perfect for any gathering. Come on in and enjoy!