Red Hot Chilli Pepper

Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Our outdoor patio is dog friendly and our mezzanine is perfect for any gathering. Come on in and enjoy!

