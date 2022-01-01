Go
Red Hot Chilli Pepper

The best Indo Chinese fusion in USA

1125 San Carlos Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)

Popular Items

HAKKA NOODLES$14.50
DRY CHILLI CHICKEN$13.50
Chicken, onions, scallions, celery, ginger, garlic, Thai Chilli
FRIED RICE$13.50
MUNCHOW SOUP$5.50
Signature soup with crispy noodles
SWEET CORN SOUP$5.50
Sweet corn cream style soup
CHILLI CHICKEN$18.50
Onions, green bell peppers and Thai bird chilies- Top Seller
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE$14.00
DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian$11.50
cilantro, onions, scallion, soy sauce, ginger, garlic
CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES$15.00
VEGETABLE COINS IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE$17.50
Mixed vegetable patty, cilantro, onion, scallion, ginger
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1125 San Carlos Ave

San Carlos CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
