Go
Toast

Red Lantern Kitchen & Bar

New American Restaurant

17446 Lorain Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

17446 Lorain Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Planted

No reviews yet

We are proudly free from gluten, dairy, eggs, preservatives, and refined sugar!
At Planted, we strive to deliver the most sustainable and nutritious food. Every item on our menu is made from scratch in our local kitchen. We believe that good nutrition and clean ingredients are key to optimal body performance.
If you eat healthy, you stay healthy!

Hatfields Goode Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hatfields Food Truck

No reviews yet

Mobile Food Truck

Dante's Pizza

No reviews yet

A West Park Favorite Since 1963!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston