Burritos in Red Lion
Red Lion restaurants that serve burritos
More about Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
2997 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$10.99
|Bowl Pork Burrito
|$10.99
More about Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
180 leader heights rd unit 10, york
|Burritos
|$10.99
Wrap. Your choice of meat with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa radish. Served with white rice. Served with your choice of beans : black or pinto.