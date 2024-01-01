Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Red Lion

Red Lion restaurants
Red Lion restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.

2997 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$12.99
Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side.
Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.

180 leader heights rd unit 10, york

TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas - Chicken$12.99
Sauteed meat served with peppers and onions, a side of cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico. Comes with three flour tortillas and a 4 oz of white rice.
