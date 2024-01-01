Lomo in Red Lion
Red Lion restaurants that serve lomo
More about Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
2997 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
|Lomo Saltado
Sauteed meat with white rice, fries, onions, and tomatoes.
More about Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
180 leader heights rd unit 10, york
|Lomo Saltado
|$16.99
Meat sauteed with stir-fry sauce, chopped red onion, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served on top of french fries and white rice.
|Lomo Saltado Wraps
|$12.99
Classic Peruvian Lomo Saltado wrapped in a tortilla served with choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, chopped cilantro, rice, french fries, cheese, stir fry sauce, and yellow sauce.